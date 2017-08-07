× NC A&T foundation employee charged with embezzling $400K sentenced to prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former employee of the N.C. A&T University Foundation charged in 2014 with embezzling $400,000 from the organization over three years will serve time in prison, according to Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann.

Shirlye Cornelia Grandy was found guilty of two counts of embezzlement greater than $100,000 and one count of corporate malfeasance.

On July 27, Grandy was sentenced to 70-90 months in the women’s prison in Raleigh, Neumann said.

Grandy was also ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution to the N.C. A&T University Foundation.