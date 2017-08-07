× Man shot, killed in front of Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a Winston-Salem apartment complex Sunday evening, according to a press release.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Geraldnal Glenn unresponsive and lying on the ground.

Glenn appeared to have been shot at least once, police say.

Officers made life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information is limited due to the investigation being in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.