Kasey Kahne, Hendrick Motorsports to part ways after 6 years

CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that it will not retain Kasey Kahne, ending their six-year run together.

Kahne, 37, joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2012 and has earned six victories, NASCAR.com reports. Over his 14-year career, Kahne has 18 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins.

“I’d like to thank Rick (Hendrick) and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” Kahne said in a news release. “We won six races together and I’m coming off of one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. We still have a lot of racing left in 2017 and finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.”

Hendrick already announced that Alex Bowman will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car after the veteran declared he wanted an opportunity to go out on his own terms.

A future driver for the car has not been revealed.