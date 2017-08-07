Innovations in NICU Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cone Health Women’s Hospital has been a special place for women and babies since the first baby was born there in 1990. Since then, Women’s Hospital has been committed to continually improving health care for women and families, which led us to the decision to build a new, facility connected to the south side of The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. We have worked hard to keep many aspects of the very popular Women’s Hospital. The new facility features its own entrance and own parking for example.

To continue to provide the best care for women and babies in the Triad, Cone Health realized that we’d either have to renovate our current building or build a new facility. As we researched what it would take to expand and upgrade our current home to incorporate the advanced care we want for our neonatal intensive care unit and other areas, we realized that new construction would be the best choice. So, we decided to start from scratch with a new building, connected to the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and the exceptional teams available there.

Former patients, nurses, doctors, and other staff all helped in designing the building. This was done to make sure our new building is a terrific place to work and continues to be the place so many women in the Piedmont trust for some of the most important moments of their lives.

Our community is fortunate, as the exceptional care team at Cone Health Women’s Hospital is dedicated to providing top-of-the-line treatment for women throughout their pregnancy, delivery and recovery.

Spokesperson Background:

Debbie Cunningham is president of Women's Hospital and of Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Services. She is also senior vice president, Cone Health. Cunningham was previously president of Annie Penn Hospital since 2014.

Cunningham holds a doctorate degree in nursing practice from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville; and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University, Morganton. She also has a post-master's certificate as an adult/gerontological nurse practitioner from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.