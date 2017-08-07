‘He’s a fishing maniac’: 11-year-old boy reels in massive carp

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — An 11-year-old Vermont boy reeled in a giant 33-pound carp, breaking the state’s previous record.

Chase Stokes was fishing with his father, John, in April when he reeled in the massive fish, The Rutland Herald reports.

“It just started to take drag almost to the other side of the river,” he said. “I was just about tired out and got it to shore almost and it took right back off. It did that about three times. I knew it was going to be the biggest carp I ever caught.”

Stokes’ carp weighed in at 33.25 pounds and measured 40 inches in length. The catch broke the former record carp, which weighed 33 pounds.

Shawn Good, a fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, said fishing is simply Chase’s passion — and he’s really good at it.

“He’s a fishing maniac, that’s for sure,” Good told the newspaper. “He loves to fish. That’s his life passion. It keeps him going. He fishes nonstop, every waking moment. When he’s not in school, he has a fishing rod in his hand.”

Stokes says he enjoys fishing for carp because they “just fight so hard.”