Greensboro, Winston-Salem make list of top charming cities in the American South

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro and Winston-Salem are ranked among CNN’s top charming cities in the American South.

Food, drinks, and lodging pushed Greensboro to No. 3 and Winston-Salem to No. 11 in the ranking.

The list mentions Crafted – the Art of the Taco and Crafted – the Art of Street Food as places to eat in Greensboro, and mentioned The Cardinal Hotel as a memorable place to stay in Winston-Salem.

The Proximity Hotel in Greensboro posted about the accomplishment on Facebook Monday morning, saying it was “honored” to be included.

The list includes:

San Antonio, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Greensboro, North Carolina Norfolk, Virginia Knoxville, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Charlottesville, Virginia Gulf Shores, Alabama Wilmington, North Carolina Gulfport, Mississippi Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Panama City Beach, Florida Breaux Bridge, Louisana Greenville, South Carolina