Greensboro, Winston-Salem make list of top charming cities in the American South
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro and Winston-Salem are ranked among CNN’s top charming cities in the American South.
Food, drinks, and lodging pushed Greensboro to No. 3 and Winston-Salem to No. 11 in the ranking.
The list mentions Crafted – the Art of the Taco and Crafted – the Art of Street Food as places to eat in Greensboro, and mentioned The Cardinal Hotel as a memorable place to stay in Winston-Salem.
The Proximity Hotel in Greensboro posted about the accomplishment on Facebook Monday morning, saying it was “honored” to be included.
The list includes:
- San Antonio, Texas
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Gulf Shores, Alabama
- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Gulfport, Mississippi
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Panama City Beach, Florida
- Breaux Bridge, Louisana
- Greenville, South Carolina
