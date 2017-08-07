Greensboro, Winston-Salem make list of top charming cities in the American South

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro and Winston-Salem are ranked among CNN’s top charming cities in the American South.

Food, drinks, and lodging pushed Greensboro to No. 3 and Winston-Salem to No. 11 in the ranking.

The list mentions Crafted – the Art of the Taco and Crafted – the Art of Street Food as places to eat in Greensboro, and mentioned The Cardinal Hotel as a memorable place to stay in Winston-Salem.

The Proximity Hotel in Greensboro posted about the accomplishment on Facebook Monday morning, saying it was “honored” to be included.

The list includes:

  1. San Antonio, Texas
  2. Birmingham, Alabama
  3. Greensboro, North Carolina
  4. Norfolk, Virginia
  5. Knoxville, Tennessee
  6. Louisville, Kentucky
  7. Charlottesville, Virginia
  8. Gulf Shores, Alabama
  9. Wilmington, North Carolina
  10. Gulfport, Mississippi
  11. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  12. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  13. Panama City Beach, Florida
  14. Breaux Bridge, Louisana
  15. Greenville, South Carolina