Greensboro police seek applicants for CSI training academy

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has seen its fair share of crime this summer, keeping police officers and crime scene investigators busy.

Now, GPD is launching a CSI academy in hopes of finding more investigators to keep up with the action. The department has lost nine people over the course of several months.

Crime Scene Investigator Vickie Moore said while the job can be tough, it's also very rewarding.

"I've been doing it for 26 years and I can tell you from day one I have not been bored," Moore explained.

In a release Monday, GPD explained it's looking for 10-15 "energetic people who are detail-oriented, eager to learn and naturally inquisitive." The program runs 16 weeks and is available to people with an associate's degree or high school diploma/GED with one to three years of local, state or federal government experience.

"If you have any inkling of wanting to put puzzle pieces together and seeing a positive outcome to a problem or situation, this is the job for you," Moore said.

Applicants selected for employment will receive four weeks of classroom training to learn skills like evidence documentation protocol, forensic photography and report writing. The next 12 weeks will consist of field training with certified crime scene investigators.

CSI coverage is provided throughout the city 24/7. Duty shifts are normally 10-12 hours per day, approximately 40 hours per week. The full salary range for this position is $33,918 to $56,530.

To apply, click here.