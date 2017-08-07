× Greensboro homicide suspect arrested after police chase in Burlington

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting led police on a brief vehicle pursuit in his hometown earlier today before being taken into custody, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Tafari Ashante Henderson-Samuels, 23, of Burlington, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Steven Lemar Smith on Saturday.

Henderson-Samuels was located in Burlington with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The vehicle Henderson-Samuels was in led detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the NC SBI Fugitive Task Force on a brief vehicle pursuit before crashing into a tree. The driver, Rodney Kyle Corbett, 22, and Henderson-Samuels ran from the vehicle after the crash. With the assistance of deputies from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Burlington Police Department, Corbett and Henderson-Samuels were taken into custody a short distance from the crash.

Corbett, of Burlington, is charged with felony speeding to elude, felony harboring escapee and hit-and-run.

Smith, also from Burlington, was pronounced dead at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on the 1200 block of Ewing Street after Guilford County sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded there following a call to 911 about a shooting.

The vehicle that Smith was transported in matched the description of a vehicle seen at a shooting on Rugby Street approximately 30 minutes earlier.

Greensboro police officers at this location had evidence of a shooting, but were unable to locate a victim. The vehicle description, along with witnesses’ accounts, confirmed that Smith was the victim from the shooting on Rugby Street.

Detectives learned that Smith and Henderson-Samuels were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire while they were passengers in a car that was being driven through Ray Warren homes. After Smith was shot, Henderson-Samuels ran from the scene. Attempts to locate him that evening were unsuccessful.

The driver of the vehicle is not facing charges.

Henderson-Samuels is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He is confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.