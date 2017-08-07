Galax man has reputation for making fine musical instruments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALAX, Va. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet Jimmy Edmonds, of Galax, who has been involved with music since he was just a kid.

He grew up in a musical family and started playing fiddle when he was only 4. He’s always made a living in the music business in one way or another.

For a number of years he was the musical director at “Carolina Opry” at Myrtle Beach. But doing shows six nights a week was a tough way to make a living and he turned to his other passion, making musical instruments.

He has a great reputation for making fine instruments and has made guitars for major stars like Vince Gill and Zack Brown.

This week the Galax Fiddlers Convention will be going on and people from all over the world will be stopping in to visit with Jimmy at his shop that sits right along Highway 89.