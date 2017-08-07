× Elon University runner hit by car in March is going home

BALTIMORE — An Elon University student who was hit by a car while jogging in March will return to her hometown of Frostburg, Maryland, her father said in an update posted on the Show Us Your Shoes Facebook page.

Molly Offstein has been undergoing treatment at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore.

Molly’s father, Evan, said in the Facebook post that Molly still cannot walk or talk and relies on a feeding tube and about 10 different medications per day.

Evan said her motor skills have improved on her left side but “her right side is still significantly behind.”

Prior to being at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, Molly had spent several weeks at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and had been in a vegetative state. She was jogging near University Drive at O’Kelly Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. March 6 when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver had a green light and was going under the speed limit on University Drive, posted at 55 mph, according to witness testimony given to police.