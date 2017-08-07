Dramatic video shows man rescued from high, rushing water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- Emergency teams in San Antonio are rescuing people stranded by intense flooding, according to KSAT.

One dramatic rescue was caught on video.

Firefighters extended their ladders as far as they could go to reach the man, who got caught trying to drive through high rushing water.

Rescuers had a boat on standby but they were finally able to reach the man and get him to safety.

Less than a half-mile away, San Antonio firefighters used a boat to rescue a woman was trapped on top of her car.

An officer at the scene told KSAT the woman would likely face charges for endangering the lives of first responders.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have closed dozens of streets across the city, with city fire crew responding to at least 15 vehicles trapped or stalled in high water.