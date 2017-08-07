Burlington woman goes the distance for animals for need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Amber Currie, founder of Amber's Animal Advocacy, has been helping the dogs at Burlington Animal Services for the past year.

The organization's purpose is to network dogs from the shelter and place them in rescues. Most of these dogs are considered less adoptable, and by putting them in rescues, it gives them a safe place to stay for as long as they need.

When pulling animals from the shelter, for a rescue, transportation is needed and most of the time requires traveling across state lines. Amber's Animal Advocacy pays for the transportation costs and any medical costs that animal might have.

Amber has helped to save more than 160 animals, and in order to keep saving lives, she needs the community to help her.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, she will be holding a fundraising event at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Burlington.

All proceeds from the items purchased will go to the organization.