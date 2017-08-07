‘American Idol’ shares time, location of NC auditions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Aspiring music superstars, get ready to strut your stuff! “American Idol” will hold auditions in Asheville on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, WLOS reports.

Idol has announced that auditions will be held at 68 Haywood St. downtown — the area formerly known as the “Pit of Despair.”

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. downtown at the city-owned property. Auditions are likely to be held outside.

Auditions are open to anyone between the ages of 15 and 28 who wants to take their shot at being the next American Idol. To audition, contestants must also be legal U.S. residents and not already signed to a label. Find out more about the requirements here.

We're hitting the road! Here's where we're headed this summer (remember: you can also audition online at https://t.co/bJyg7fyp2Z!): pic.twitter.com/xaVZQCjlt5 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) June 21, 2017