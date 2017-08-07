× After charges dropped, NC woman still being held in Honduras

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman’s overseas nightmare continues.

Amanda LaRoque went to Honduras on a house-hunting vacation but was stopped trying to board a plane home on July 30 when airport security became suspicious of a so-called “can safe.

The device was a fake Arizona Iced Tea can that was actually a personal safe for hiding valuables.

The safe had a white material in its lining that police suspected was cocaine and detained Laroque on drug charges while it was sent off for testing.

After the test came back negative for cocaine, charges against LaRoque were dropped at a hearing Friday and she and her husband booked one-way tickets home from Honduras to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

But now, the Roatan district attorney is appealing the dismissal so it can continue investigating whether the substance found in the “can safe” is a “precursor” that can be used to make drugs and won’t give LaRoque her passport so she can fly home, WTVD reports.

It’s unclear how long the appeal will take and if LaRoque will be allowed to return to Raleigh.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis’s office said it is in contact with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. embassy in Honduras trying to resolve the issue.