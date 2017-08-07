4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head after an apparent road rage incident in Cleveland early Monday morning, WJW reports.

The boy's mother was driving around 12 a.m. when she honked her horn to pass a vehicle. The car then allegedly followed the woman onto the highway and fired shots at her vehicle.

The boy was taken to a local children's hospital where underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments, which police believe did not penetrate his brain.

Police are still searching for suspects.