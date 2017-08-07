× 14-year-old injured during drive-by shooting at High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting at a High Point apartment complex Sunday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., police responded to 2521 Suffolk Place in reference to a juvenile being shot, according to High Point police. Officers say the victim had been standing in the parking lot when a vehicle traveling down Suffolk Avenue opened fire and hit the teen.

According to police, someone standing by the complex shot back.

The victim was unable to give a description of the vehicle and all who were interview denied seeing or knowing anything.

The teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.