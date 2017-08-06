× Police in Greensboro investigate homicide of 21-year-old Burlington man

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old Burlington man who was fatally shot on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Steven Lamar Smith, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Greensboro police were called to the 900 block of Rugby Street shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident. Arriving officers were unable to find the victim.

Then, at about 6:40 p.m., Guilford County deputies were called to the 1200 block of Ewing Street in reference to somebody suffering a gunshot wound.

Crews responded and emergency workers were unable to resuscitate Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.