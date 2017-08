Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANFORD, N.C. -- A mother and her 6-year-old were killed after the driver, Jessica Kuk, crashed into a Sanford pond on Saturday.

Authorities told WTVD that Kuk ran off of Cedar Lane and into a pond around 2 p.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that speed was a factor in the accident. Kuk had charges prior to her death.