First part of downtown carousel unveiled in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Rotary Club of Greensboro celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and members are commemorating the milestone with a gift all of Greensboro can enjoy.

The club is financing construction of a new, custom-made carousel that will sit outside the Greensboro Science Center.

The first piece was unveiled during Sunday's Greensboro Grasshoppers game -- a seat modeled after the team's mascot, Guilford.

The carousel was the idea of Bernie Mann, publisher and president of Our State magazine and a Rotary Club leader. He said he was thrilled to finally see it become a reality.

"It’s just such a thrill," Mann said. "We thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful to give something we could take our children and grandchildren to see and say, ‘hey, I made that happen.’"

The grasshopper seat was sponsored by the baseball team. The Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore said he's pleased to be a part of a project that will become a downtown landmark.

"It looks like our logo, has our logo on it, our colors and all and it’s really spectacular," Moore said. "This thing’s going to be awesome for kids, families and grandchildren."

Greensboro Science Center Executive Director Glenn Dobrogsz said while he's seen many generous things done in the city, this one tops them all.

"It’s an amazing feeling to think such a generous amazing community gift is going to land where I get to work every day," Dobrogsz said. "We just cannot wait to see this singing, rotating, revolving and evolving on the science center property."

Mann said the carousel should be ready to ride by March 2018.