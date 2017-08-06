× 12-year-old hit, killed by car while walking along I-77 in NC

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – State troopers are investigating what led to a 12-year-old being struck and killed by a car along Interstate 77 in Iredell County overnight, according to WSOC.

Troopers told Channel 9 that the child was hit by a car around 4 a.m. while walking in the middle of the interstate, between mile marker 46 and 48. Further details about why the 12-year-old was in the road have not been released.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said no charges have been filed but the investigation is still ongoing.