12-year-old hit, killed by car while walking along I-77 in NC
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – State troopers are investigating what led to a 12-year-old being struck and killed by a car along Interstate 77 in Iredell County overnight, according to WSOC.
Troopers told Channel 9 that the child was hit by a car around 4 a.m. while walking in the middle of the interstate, between mile marker 46 and 48. Further details about why the 12-year-old was in the road have not been released.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said no charges have been filed but the investigation is still ongoing.
35.831050 -80.898650