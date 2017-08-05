Suspect on the run after two people found murdered at Florida resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man who killed two people at a Florida resort Friday, NBC Miami reported.

Police said the suspect murdered a clerk and a security guard at the Zota Beach Resort in Longboat Key near Sarasota.

The double homicide happened at around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video shows the masked suspect holding a gun as he walks through the resort. The video also shows the suspect walking through some doors holding what appeared to be a box.

Police identified the victims as Timothy Hurley, 59, who was the night manager at the resort, and Kevin Carter, 51, who was the evening security guard at the hotel and worked for Victory Security.