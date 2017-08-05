Neighbors on alert after venomous snake bites beagle in NC backyard

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A 1-year-old beagle named Mabel is recovering from a snakebite, and her owner told WSOC she feared the dog wouldn’t make it after a copperhead slithered into their Matthews backyard and attacked the pup Thursday.

Jessica Harrell knew something was wrong after she let her dogs back inside.

“She was, like, foaming, sort of, out of her mouth, so I went to touch it because I thought she got stung, and then her eyes were heavy,” Harrell told WSOC.

She rushed Mabel to the veterinarian.

“Honestly, I thought she was dying,” Harrell said. “Her nose was the size of her head so my first thought was, ‘She’s going to stop breathing.’”

The doctor determined Mabel had been bitten by a copperhead.

“Since she swelled up so fast, within 30 minutes, that it had to be a venomous snake, but the fact that she was still alive rules out a lot of them,” Harrell said.

Mabel is now home on medication.

“Now I’m paranoid to put my dogs in my own backyard,” Harrell said.

The vet told Harrell her beagle was the fourth dog that had been treated in 24 hours for a copperhead bite.