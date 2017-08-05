Hundreds march, chant through downtown Greensboro to make a call to action for immigration reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hundreds of people marched and chanted through the streets of downtown Greensboro, making a call to action for immigration reform.

Saturday marked the fifth annual Downtown Unity Walk for Immigration Reform held by FaithAction International House.

"Nothing's going to stop us from serving, loving, and protecting our neighbors," said David Fraccaro, director of FaithAction.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to shed light on recent deportations and to stand in solidarity with families that have been impacted.

"These are our neighbors, these are our friends,” Fraccaro said. “We're not okay with this unnecessary suffering."

"We are a welcoming city, we are a stranger-to-neighbor city,” said Sofia Mosqueria, immigrant assistance center program manager for FaithAction. “We're the kind of city that embraces diversity."

The day was also marked by music and dances, celebrating different cultures.

Many held flowers, each one telling a different story.

"The flowers represent someone who has been deported or at risk of being deported," Mosqueria said.

It was a day that organizers say sent an overall message of embracing diversity.

“We really do work better as a community that’s united and together,” Mosqueria.