Governor Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to be lowered

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags to be lowered in honor of the two fallen Fort Bragg soldiers that were killed on Thursday.

Officials said Army Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, died in the attack when their patrol was struck by a vehicle-borne explosive device near Kandahar.Moore High School.

An Indiana soldier, also based at Fort Bragg, was also killed. Both men were on their first deployment.

The flags are to be half-staff until sunset Monday at all state facilities.