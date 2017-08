× Germanton man killed in crash in Pine Hall

PINE HALL, N.C. — A Germanton man was killed Friday night in a crash in Pine Hall.

A tractor-trailer traveling south on Pine Hall Road started making a left turn onto N.C. 65 East.

A motorcycle was traveling west on N.C. 65 and crashed into the tractor-trailer making the turn.

Rider Billy Michael Manuel, 29, of Germanton, was killed instantly.

The investigation is continuing and there are no charges at this time.