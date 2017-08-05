× Family Dollar in Winston-Salem robbed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Family Dollar was robbed Friday night, according to a news release.

The armed robbery occurred at the Family Dollar at 4412 Old Rural Hall Road at about 6:30 p.m.

The clerk told police that a man came into the business and approached the cash register as if he was purchasing items. When the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect showed a knife and demanded that the clerk back away from the register.

After the clerk backed away from the register the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and left the business after entering a dark-colored sport utility vehicle and driving away from the scene, south on Old Rural Hall Road.

No one was injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.