1 of 7 people shot in High Point after memorial service last month dies

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One of the seven people shot in High Point after a memorial service last month has died, according to High Point police.

Tavares C. Malachi died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Saturday afternoon, 10 days after he was shot.

Malachi was one of several dozen people attending a gathering after a memorial on East Green Drive in High Point in memory of another man who was shot and killed in July.

Police say someone drove by the gathering and fired several shots. The other six people hurt in the shooting had non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX8 talked to Malachi's cousin, who described him as a good-spirited guy who loved everyone, especially his kids.

He wants to see the High Point community rally to crack down on violence.

"I want to see people no matter what their title is," Damarius Fuller-Ali said. "I want to see people no matter what color they are. I want to see people no people no gang they're in. I want to see people no matter if they have felons. I want these people all to come together."

Fuller-Ali is holding a community gathering on Sunday, August 13 to talk about stopping the violence in High Point. It will be at 1300 Brentwood St. starting at 1 p.m.

Malachi's family sent us this photo of him. He was 30 years old and a father. pic.twitter.com/YaXHRhkxNP — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) August 5, 2017