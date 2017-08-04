Special zone brings monarch butterflies to the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Bees, birds and butterflies flock to this special garden at the North Carolina Zoo.

It's one of four Monarch Way Stations planted at the zoo.

The stations are designed for monarchs to find food and places to rest, and in this case, breed as they migrate.

Monarch butterflies have struggled to survive in the past several decades.

The flowers and plants they need along their migration route have disappeared.

That's why the Monarch Watch Organization encourages people to build these way stations to help the endangered species.

Milk weed may be the most important plant. It's where butterflies lay eggs and it's the only plant that caterpillars eat.