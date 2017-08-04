× Police identify man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was fatally shot in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The victim has been identified as 55-year old Darryl Anthony Campbell, of 910 Omaha Street.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Omaha Street, southeast of downtown, shortly before 2 p.m.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.