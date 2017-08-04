× Philadelphia man arrested in connection to fatal Shooting on NC A&T’s campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Philadelphia man was taken into custody at his home Friday morning by U.S. Marshals and charged with first degree murder for the fatal shooting of Kimeko Dejuan James on April 20.

Samad Rahim Dawson, 20, is a sophomore, mechanical engineering student at North Carolina A&T State University, according to an N.C. A&T press release.

His connection to James is unclear and no motive has been established.

James, who was not a N.C. A&T student, was found by campus police suffering from life-threatening injuries in a vehicle near Pride Hall at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tips provided through Crime Stoppers and information from members of the public helped police develop enough evidence to connect Dawson to the shooting.

Dawson is pending extradition to North Carolina.