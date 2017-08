× Person killed in wreck involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a wreck in northern Forsyth County Friday afternoon, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Stanley.

The wreck happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 65 and Pine Hall Road.

Highway Patrol confirmed the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

No other information about the wreck has been released.