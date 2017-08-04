× NC woman with large rifle caught on camera robbing Sprint store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a woman seen on video with a large rifle robbing a Sprint store in North Carolina.

The robbery happened on July 31 at a Sprint store in Fayetteville.

The woman, who has a tattoo on her right shoulder blade, walked into the store around 7:25 p.m. carrying a massive rifle.

She then demanded cell phones from the employee, who complied with the command.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted photos of the robbery on their Facebook Thursday morning.

The woman, whose face was fully visible, left the store in a blue Mazda.