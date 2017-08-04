× NC driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind

DURHAM, N.C. — A man trying to elude North Carolina deputies ran from his crashed car Thursday night, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind in the passenger seat, WTVD reports.

It all started when Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies watched a speeding car running traffic lights. Deputies followed the car, but eased off after the potential risk to the public became clear.

About five minutes later, the driver of the suspect vehicle ran a stoplight and crashed head-on into a second vehicle.

That’s when the driver got out and ran, leaving the pregnant woman behind.

Authorities later arrested the suspect after finding him walking down a street. Additional charges related to the crash are pending.

The pregnant passenger was treated by EMS at the scene and later released.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.