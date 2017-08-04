× Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A motorcycle driver was seriously injured Thursday night after colliding with a car in Burlington, according to a press release.

At about 9:30 p.m., Burlington police were called to the intersection of South Ireland Street and North Mebane Street in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Kenneth Hinkley suffering from serious injuries.

Officers say Hinkley was traveling east on North Mebane Street while 27-year-old Chelsea Alma Della Vela, of Mebane, was traveling west on North Mebane Street. Witnesses say they both had a green light but Vela made an improper left turn and the vehicle’s collided in the middle of the intersection.

Vela was charged with an improper turn on citation and released.

Hinkley was taken to Alamance County Regional Medical Center by ambulance and airlifted to UNC due to the severity of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503.