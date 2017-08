× Man shot, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Omaha Street, southeast of downtown, shortly before 2 p.m.

Greensboro police said the victim was a 50-year-old man but did not provide additional details about the victim’s identity.

There is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.