Man charged in Greensboro fish game robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man wanted for robbing a Greensboro fish game business in early July has turned himself in, according to a press release.

Enrique Razaan Watkins, 20, is accused of robbing the Skill Fish Arcade, located at 2216 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on July 7.

Witnesses say two armed men entered the business around 8 p.m. and forced customers to get on the floor before demanding money from an employee.

After receiving the money, bullets were allegedly fired at a security monitor and the duo ran away from the business.

Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Watkins is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and six counts of kidnapping.

He is behind bars on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.