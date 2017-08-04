Man accused of holding woman, 2 children captive in home for years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A 43-year-old man is accused of abducting his girlfriend and their two children and holding them captive for several years inside a Virginia home.

Investigators say Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore held his girlfriend and two children captive for two years, WTVR reports.

On July 29, deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in Spotsylvania County. Arriving deputies met Moore at the home, who was described as being "reluctant" to engage.

While speaking with Moore, a 32-year-old woman and two kids ran out of a side door of the home.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. Investigators say she had ongoing health issues that had not been treated for years.

The boys, who never went to school, are now staying with a relative.

Moore is charged with three counts of abduction and assault and battery, according to the Free Lance-Star.