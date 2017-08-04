How to get a free Starbucks macchiato this week

SEATTLE — Starbucks is celebrating International Friendship Day with a buy one, get one free macchiato deal.

The deal is part of the company’s “Meet for Macchiatos” campaign, which runs through the weekend.

From Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, Starbucks will be offering the drinks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at participating U.S. locations. The free Macchiato must be of equal or lesser value to the one purchased.

The company recently released three versions of the macchiatos — Ice Coconutmilk Mocha, Iced Caramel, and Ice Cinnamon Almondmilk.

