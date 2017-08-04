Group of hikers form human chain to help each other cross flash flood waters

THE NARROWS, Utah — A group of quick-thinking hikers at Zion National Park in Utah formed a human chain to get across the river after a flash flood hit.

The group was attempting to hike The Narrows around 11:30 a.m. when the flash flood happened, KSL reports.

Instagram user 23boxer posted a video of the flood, saying, “My brothers my nephew and I while helping others cross the river. People were panicking but it was a fun adventure and others started helping. Good vibes great experience for all of us.”

The video shows dozens of people trying to cross the muddy river. Some people were shown carrying children on their backs.

Thankfully, most of the hikers seemed to have made it out unharmed.