Charges filed after dogs found dead at Alamance County breeding facility

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Charges have been filed against a woman after four dogs were found dead at Brewer’s Kennel last month, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Nancy B. Brewer, 54, of Burlington, is charged with four counts of felony killing an animal by starvation and five counts of felony cruelty to animals.

Brewer is currently being sought by authorities, the release said.

For several weeks, the sheriff’s office has been involved in an ongoing investigation of Brewer’s Kennel, located on Union Ridge Road.

On July 22, following up on an additional complaint, a criminal investigation was initiated after the discovery four dead dogs at the kennel.

A number of other animals were seized at the time the investigation was initiated.