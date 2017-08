× Stolen car found in Lewisville pond

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — A stolen car was discovered in a pond in Lewisville on Friday morning.

The car was found in a pond near the intersection of Conrad Road and Yadkinville Road.

Trooper J. Anderson says the car was reported stolen out of Yadkinville in July.

Divers searched the pond but were not able to locate anyone in the water.

A wrecker is preparing to pull the car out of the pond.