Baby shaken, beaten by father dies 6 years later

KETTERING, Ohio — A 6-year-old Ohio girl who was shaken, beaten and choked by her father when she was an infant has died.

Father Marcus Merrick first injured his daughter, Joani Marie Merrick, in April 2011, the Dayton Daily News reports. The little girl, who was born premature, was attacked by her father again in May 2011. Police say she received multiple broken ribs, two broken legs, hematomas and retinal hemorrhages.

In November 2011, he was sentenced to 10 years in the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ross County, Ohio.

She passed away on Sunday, and now, prosecutors are expected to pursue murder charges against Marcus in the case.