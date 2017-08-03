Woman found partially buried on beach with arm visible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The death of a 30-year-old Texas woman who was found partially buried at a Maryland beach with only her arm visible through the sand has been ruled an accident.

Ashley O'Connor, of Texas, was walking alone on the beach around 2 a.m. Monday, ABC News reports. Several hours later, a beachgoer discovered the woman's body.

Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says O'Connor died by asphyxia due to suffocation.

The details surrounding the death are unknown, but investigators believe she may have fallen into the hole.