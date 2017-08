× Trinity home a total loss after fire

TRINITY, N.C. — Firefighters from the Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to a house fire in Trinity that broke out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the 3800 block of Meadowbrook Drive they reported flames and smoke were visible.

There is no word right now on injuries.

Firefighters on the scene tell FOX8 the house is a total loss.