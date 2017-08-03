× 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan were from Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Department of Defense confirmed Thursday that two soldiers killed in Afghanistan Wednesday were stationed at Fort Bragg.

Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, and Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, died as a result of injuries sustained when a vehicle-borne improved explosive device detonated near their convoy.

Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg.