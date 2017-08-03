× Power restored: Unrestricted access to Hatteras Island beginning Friday at noon

HATTERAS, N.C. — Beginning Friday at noon, there will be unrestricted access to Hatteras Island, WTVD reports.

As crews continue energizing circuits on the island with the repaired transmission line, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative told local officials that reliable and adequate power will be available to enable the return of visitors on Friday afternoon.

The mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras Island are now lifted to allow CHEC to complete the safe stabilization of the power grid.

Visitors traveling to Hatteras Island may consider an alternate route from the west.

