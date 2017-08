Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and 16th Street around 3:30 a.m. The incident involves a car and a potato chip truck.

Four people were involved in the crash -- three in the car and the truck driver. Police say two are in critical condition while two more suffered minor injuries.

The road is expected to be closed until 9 a.m.

A closer look at the truck involved in the accident at the intersection of Yanceyville St and 16th St in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/Tv55XPZPQp — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 3, 2017

🚹TRAFFIC ALERT: Greensboro PD on the scene of an accident. Intersection of Yanceyville St and 16th is closed in all directions. pic.twitter.com/mTg1k6HiAD — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 3, 2017

With daylight and a good zoom we are able to see a second vehicle (red car) involved in the Yanceyville and 16th St crash. pic.twitter.com/ZypVUCx6Y5 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 3, 2017