North Carolina salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens

KING, N.C. -- Flocks of chickens can be found in backyards throughout the Piedmont Triad and they're making people sick across the country.

The Center for Disease Control reports that, since January 2017, there have been 10 Salmonella outbreaks that have infected 790 people and hospitalized 174 across the country. North Carolina is among the hardest hit states, with 39 cases.

Eight months into the year, no one has died from the illness, but the CDC is warning flock owners to be extra cautious just in case.

"Do not snuggle or kiss the birds," a CDC tip reads. "Don't touch your mouth, or eat or drink around live poultry."

The agency says don't let your birds live inside the home, limit contact of children under 5 and adults older than 65 and always wash your hands after touching any live poultry.

