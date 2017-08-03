North Carolina pastor and daughter play piano in viral Facebook video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A video of four people playing one piano without missing a beat has gone viral, according to WLOS.

North Carolina pastor Doug Raynes, of Progress Baptist Church, and his daughter Natalie Raynes were two of the pianists in the video. The video was filmed in Georgia and shows an unrehearsed performance of Doug and Emily and friends Tracy Jones and Jonathan Montgomery playing eight hymns on one piano without music sheets.

"When we got there ( South Georgia), we had two other amazing pianists. So, I said, 'Why don't you all play together and I will video it. It will be so cool to have four people together,'" Emily Raynes said.

"She said to one of the girls, 'They really ought to do several in a melody, blend them together and do some key changes. Everyone will enjoy that,'" said Doug.

The biggest challenge of the performance -- keeping the songs fluid in one take.

"All three are very talented. Once we figured out it could work, then we just enjoyed it. The challenge to us was to try and keep it smooth while moving around the piano and being ready for your next verse," Natalie said.

