Meet the NC boy who fist-bumped every passenger on his plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's a North Carolina toddler's fist bump seen 'round the world that landed the Jakubowicz family in the international spotlight, WTVD reports.

Alya Jakubowicz's son, Guy, fist bumps his fellow passengers every time he boards a flight.

On a Southwest flight home from Kansas City in July, she decided to video him walking up the aisle to his seat, greeting everyone along the way with a fist bump.

"It wasn't surprising to me, but I love seeing it time and time again," said Jakubowicz of the dozens of delighted smiles, laughs, and expressions of 'that is so cute!' she caught on camera.

Outside their home in Raleigh on Wednesday, shortly after the video Jakubowicz shared on Instagram went viral, Guy is still fist-bumping everyone he meets, even the neighbors passing by.

"I think he's sending a positive message that a little bit of kindness can really go a long way," his mom said.